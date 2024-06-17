DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared on Sunday.
Isaiah was last seen leaving the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road.
He stands five feet, five inches tall, weighs about 135 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.
He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs,
If you see him call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
Police did not provide his last name.
