DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared on Sunday.

Isaiah was last seen leaving the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road.

He stands five feet, five inches tall, weighs about 135 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs,

If you see him call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Police did not provide his last name.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fire erupts at gas pump outside DeKalb County Chevron, cause of fire unknown A DeKalb County Chevron is still intact after a vehicle fire erupted outside of a gas pump.

©2024 Cox Media Group