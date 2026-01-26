DeKalb County officials extend trash pickup suspension extra day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials say weather conditions are causing another day of waste collection being delayed.

Channel 2 Action News reported when officials said they were suspending operations due to Monday’s weather conditions.

According to the county, the rescheduled service dates will be announced in the coming days, but through Tuesday, no pickups will occur.

That means the county landfill on Seminole Road is closed while residential and commercial collections are halted due to continued inclement weather and dangerous road conditions.

The county said an operations update for Wednesday will be provided on Tuesday morning and rescheduled service dates for customers will be provided in the next few days.

Service updates will be posted online here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group