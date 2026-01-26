Atlanta suspends sanitation, recycling pickup after winter weather

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced it was suspending collection of solid waste, yard debris, recycling and bulk collections due to hazards from the weekend’s winter weather.

According to an announcement from the mayor’s office, the decision was “made with the safety and well-being of the solid waste crews in mind.”

Officials said that residents will receive notifications about rescheduled service dates if they had bulk collections set up.

The mayor’s office said city staff are still monitoring the forecast and will resume all collection services as soon as it’s safe to do so, with a priority placed on solid waste and recycling.

“Residents should not place carts at the curb on Monday,” the city said.

When it is safe for crews to return to collection routes, the city will provide updates to residents.

Anyone with questions or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact ATL311 online or by calling 404-546-0311.

