Kerosene sold at metro area store said to possibly ‘be volatile,’ buyers warned not to use it

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning residents across the state not to use kerosene if it was bought at a store in Gainesville on Price Road.

Kerosene bought at Jasmine Petroleum, Inc. “may be volatile and should not be used.”

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper issued a warning about the gas, urging residents who purchased kerosene at Jasmine Petroleum on or after Jan. 17 to not use it in their heaters or lamps.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Fuel & Measures Division works every day to protect Georgia consumers and ensure the safety and integrity of our fuel supply, and we immediately issued a ‘stop sale’ order after finding evidence of possible contamination,” Harper said in a statement.

Agriculture officials said the kerosene sold at Jasmine Petroleum may be contaminated with gasoline, creating a potential risk of exploding or catching fire if used in home heaters or lamps.

Inspectors discovered the contaminated product during what the department called a routine inspection at the Gainesville store.

Now, the kerosene pump at the store was given a stop-sale order and it will stay closed until the tank and lines are cleaned and a new shipment is sent in to be tested and approved by state officials.

“Anyone who has purchased kerosene from this location should not use it under any circumstance and can visit the store to get a refund for their purchase,” Harper added.

