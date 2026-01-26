2 hurt in Forest Park house fire, neighbors asked to stay clear of area

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least two people are hurt after a house fire in Forest Park on Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to put out the flames.

The Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services posted photos of the house fire on Dunwoody Drive. In one of the photos, there appears to be power lines on top of the house.

It’s unclear if the wires are the cause of the fire at this time.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is on her way to the scene for LIVE updates streaming on WSB Now.

The Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services are asking the public to stay clear of the area. Firefighters are also battling the cold conditions with temperatures plummeting across metro Atlanta.

Officials have not released the conditions of the two people who were injured.

