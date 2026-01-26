Sinkhole opens in Gwinnett County after ice, rain

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police are warning folks driving through downtown Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County of a road closure because of a sinkhole.

Lawrenceville police say that ice and rainwater opened up a small sinkhole on Perry Street on Sunday evening.

Photos show a hole in the intersection as well as another section that appears to have broken up and slightly caved in.

Police currently have Perry Street closed from Crogan Street to Pike Street.

While state officials have encouraged everyone to stay off the roads to avoid the ice, police say if you have to get on the road, find another route.

