Person hospitalized after tree spears Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a tree fell into their Sandy Springs home.

Police shared a photo of a tree brought down by ice and rain that had speared a home on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say one person was hospitalized, but did not say how severe that person’s injuries were.

Across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, ice and rain have been bringing down trees, many of them falling onto power lines and knocking out electricity.

At one point on Sunday, more than 100,000 Georgians were without power. But Georgia Power crews say they have restored service to more than 70,000 people.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group