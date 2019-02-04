DeKalb County man says scammers stole $500 from him in credit union spoofing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A warning for any of you who use a local credit union.
Georgia United Credit Union said scammers are targeting members and their money.
One victim said someone called last week and acted like he was trying to protect him from a suspicious purchase.
The caller asked the man to verify his pin, which he did.
"I'm telling my wife, ‘Oh man this guy saved me all this money.’ Wake up the next day look at my account, $500 gone,” said customer Larry Brown.
