DeKalb County demolishes another abandoned home as cleanup effort continues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County leaders say they’re continuing efforts to clean up neighborhoods and remove dangerous eyesores, demolishing another abandoned home this week as part of an ongoing initiative.

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Channel 2 Action News was there as crews used heavy machinery to tear down the unsafe structure, marking the fifth demolition in the past five weeks.

The sounds of heavy machinery filled the neighborhood as the home came down, something nearby residents say was long overdue.

“What people don’t know is when a house is abandoned like that, you get a lot of animals, creatures. It was raccoons, it was everything over there,” said neighbor Sam Morris. “With me being right next door, I was feeling the brunt of all that.”

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson was on hand for the demolition, calling the property one of hundreds the county has worked to address.

“This is our 471st demolition and abatement, and this has been almost five years coming,” she said. “The condition of this property is deplorable.”

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County officials say abandoned homes often come with additional challenges, including people living inside the structures.

“You find a property and someone’s living in it,” said Allen Mitchell, director of Community Development. “We offer services and also do homeless abatements. We always try to offer housing, but in most demolitions, you may find people staying there.”

For residents like Morris, the demolition brings relief after years of concern.

“We’ve been calling for the last four years,” he said. “They’ve been staying alert and letting us know what was going on and why it took so long. So yeah, thanks to DeKalb County, thanks to the CEO and everybody who had a part in getting this eyesore down.”

County leaders say once a property is demolished, a lien is placed on it and it’s added to a schedule for regular maintenance until it is eventually sold.

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