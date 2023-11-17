DeKalb County commissioners launch eviction legal defense fund

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has told you about how one of the biggest drivers of inflation, both in the Atlanta metro area and nationally, was the cost of housing.

Across the country, rent prices and mortgages are getting more expensive, and sometimes that means people are getting priced out of their homes and apartments.

To curb evictions in their community, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners launched what they’re calling an Eviction Legal Defense Fund, aimed at helping residents with legal representation when they go to court for eviction cases.

On Tuesday, commissioners announced the establishment of the fund, which they said will provide critical legal assistance to DeKalb County residents along with “significantly bolstering housing stability and promoting legal equity.”

Citing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, DeKalb Commissioners said eviction legal assistance funds are necessary to help tenants.

Commissioner Ted Terry used $100,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to seed the new program.

“With the creation of this Eviction Legal Defense Fund, DeKalb County is joining a growing movement of jurisdictions nationwide that recognize the critical need for legal representation in eviction cases,” Terry said in a statement. “This fund is not just a local initiative; it’s part of a broader, national effort to protect vulnerable families and individuals from the long-term consequences of eviction.”

The 2021 HUD report referenced by commissioners noted that “most tenants facing eviction lack access to necessary legal assistance. This gap in legal support often leads to less favorable outcomes for tenants, who are predominantly people of color and from low-income backgrounds.”

Residents in need of assistance from the new legal defense fund can contact Terry’s office, while the county works on finalizing partner organizations and contracts.

