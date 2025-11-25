DeKalb County commissioners approve funding for jail repairs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved new funds to make critical repairs at the county jail.

According to records from the commission, the board approved a $6 million budget allocation to repair “critical infrastructure” at the DeKalb County Jail.

Funding for the repairs will go toward roof fixes, bringing elevators up to code for current state guidelines and replacing more than 1,500 toilets, among other necessities.

The $6 million will come from the county general fund, according to board documents.

Commission documents show the repairs include the following:

Roof repairs: $900,000 (three sections in need of repair)

Elevator repairs: $1.5 million (bring elevators up to State Code)

Jail locks: $1.525 million (replace locks)

Toilets/Sinks: $1.5 million (replace 1,534 toilets)

Lights: $200,000 (replace 197 light fixtures)

Wood removal and repairs: $375,000 (replace all wood in Mental Health area, intake and add temporary walls and cleaning)

