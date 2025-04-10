DeKalb condo owners fear water billing provider could shut off service without going to court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Those living in a condominium community in DeKalb County say their homeowners’ association is switching water service billing providers, and they’re not in favor of the change.

Cynthia Brantley told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that she and other condo owners at Waldrop Park Condominiums have major concerns with Jasber Utility handling their service.

“I was basically told that Jasber would turn the water meter off to the client if they have a past due bill,” Brantley said.

Condo owners reached out to Channel 2 Action News with concerns after seeing Lincoln’s report on Jasber Utility service in March.

“I can’t afford no $400 a month water bill at all,” said Kevin Mayes.

Southwest Atlanta renters and landlords complained to Channel 2 Action News about the company turning water off for balances renters say was incorrect.

“I didn’t have no other choice but to pay the water bill because they had turned my service off,” Mayes said.

Residents say that before this change, the HOA was responsible for paying DeKalb County for water usage. Now, condo owners will be billed directly by Jasber Utility.

One renter whose been living here for 20 years says under the HOA authority, a person’s water could only be turned off by court order. But under Jasber, they fear water will be turned off without a court judgment.

“You should really be getting a judgment before you turn the water off,” she said.

Condo owners showed Channel 2 Action News a copy of their Jasber contract. Section E gives the company the right to shut the water off.

The HOA says it researched for more than eight months before selecting Jasber.

Lincoln spoke with a Jasber Utility service representative about concerns from residents. The company has not provided a statement regarding Waldrop Park, but did say it’s working with southwest Atlanta customers towards a solution.

