Renters at Atlanta complex say they’re being charge hundreds of dollars for water they have not used

ATLANTA — Tenants living in a Forest Park apartment complex say they suddenly owe their utility company hundreds of dollars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For more than a year Kevin Mayes says he’s watched his water bill go from reasonable to an unreasonable amount.

“I can’t afford no $400 a month water bill at all,” Mayes said.

Mayes told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that when his bills started to increase, he decreased his water consumption but he said his bill continued to climb.

“I didn’t have no other choice but to pay the water bill because they had turned my service off,” he told Lincoln.

TRENDING STORIES:

He and other renters living at the Peyton Place Condominiums in southwest Atlanta are challenging Jasber Utility Services for unexplained high water bills.

“I just think it’s extremely predatory, I don’t like bullies,” said Michael Shepard.

Maye’s landlord Michael Shepard told Lincoln he checked Mayes’ unit and there’s no water leak to explain why the bill is so high.

“I don’t believe there’s any rhyme or reason with the water usage,” Shepard said.

Landlord Anthony Herring who rents out two condos at this property says one renter owes him hundreds because the water bill is in his name and he has to pay Jasber Utility Services out of his pocket.

“She owes over $600,” Herring said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lincoln went to the address listed for the utility company to get answers, it took her to a Forrest Park USPS.

“You’re lucky if you can actually get somebody on the phone,” Shepard said.

Channel 2 Action News called Jasber Utility Services multiple times, each time a recording said its voicemail box was full and no messages could be left.

Shepard says he’s working with City of Atlanta leaders to pressure the condo’s homeowners association to terminate its contract with this company.

The company has received an “F” rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), for a lack of customer service and similar complaints about high water bills.

©2025 Cox Media Group