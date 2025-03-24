Man convicted in foiled Atlanta terror plot has court appearance

ATLANTA — A judge will wait to sentence the man who wanted to crash a plane into the Bank of America building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors want Cholo Abdi Abdullah to spend life behind bars, but his sentencing was delayed until April 7 after he asked for new lawyers in court Monday.

He was convicted in a plot to fly a plane into the 55-story building in midtown.

Prosecutors say Abdullah, a Kenyan national, was on the cusp of getting his commercial pilot license, spending months in a flight school in the Philippines. He was an operative of terrorist organization al-Shabaab, which has sworn allegiance to al Qaeda.

Video of him flying a plane before his arrest, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group