DeKalb Co. family desperate for answers after murder of young man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Twanny Arnold says it was the last ‘I love you’ she will ever hear from her son.

“Every single time he talked to me he made sure he said I love you,” Arnold said.

She held his picture and his favorite sweatshirt as she spoke with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln about her son’s death.

“My baby had been there all night, by himself, in the house by himself all night long,” she said.

DeKalb police said Quinton Arnold, 23, was shot and killed in a Lithonia apartment last Monday.

She says her son came to house sit for a friend and was eating dinner when someone knocked on the door.

“He was murdered on Monday, they didn’t find his body until Tuesday,” Arnold said.

She told Lincoln, when her son opened the door investigators believe that’s when he was shot.

“I think they had intentions of going in there to kill him, I did,” she said.

His family says he never met a stranger and led with kindness, that’s why they don’t understand who would want to kill him.

Dekalb County police told Channel 2 Action News in a statement, “DKPD responded to Tiburon Ct in reference to a deceased person located. Once on scene, officers located 23-year-old Quintin Arnold deceased. Our detectives took over the investigation and it is ongoing.”

