Decatur Square construction is hampering nearby businesses, some say

DECATUR, Ga. — John Nelson is doing some construction on his newly purchased building at Decatur Square.

But it is construction across from him that he was not planning to see.

“It wasn’t ‘til after we closed on that we found out they were doing a major renovation,” Nelson said.

That’s not stopping him, though, from being excited about the $8.5 million makeover. It’s going to bring green spaces, a play area and a new stage.

It’s added property value that also comes at a cost.

“It’s very exciting, but obviously there’s going to be some growing pains because obviously it’s going to be torn up probably a year,” Nelson said.

Narit Narajit McCrary of Siam Thai Restaurant knows those growing pains all too well.

He says he is seeing a drop in customer traffic within this first week of renovations.

“Our restaurant has gone down at least 20-30 percent. Like lunch time we don’t make a lot of customers, and even dinner time it’s hard to find parking around here,” he said.

And parking is not an option at a lot near the courthouse and city hall, but the city says it is offering promotions to encourage people to support shops and restaurants.

A spokesperson says if a customer spends $50 or more at any retail shop, they will be entered to win a $25 gift card to a local Decatur restaurant.

“Normally lunch time we are very big and busy, and people come to eat to support. And dinner time people can find some parking in front of the courthouse and they will walk around here. But right now it’s blocked,” McCrary said.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with employees at a couple restaurants nearby who say they have also seen a slight drop in customer traffic.

And McCrary said delivery drivers are being impacted, too.

“They don’t want to get the hustle to walk out here around here to pick up food for the company. I don’t blame them,” he said.

Andrea Richardson runs Odd Birds a few doors down. She says, so far, her numbers are remaining the same.

“Sales have been pretty consistent since the construction started. We’ve definitely rolled through challenges so yeah at the moment we are not too worried,” she said.

The city of Decatur says support is being offered to help keep businesses like McCrary’s open.

“City of Decatur, they’re good give us the direction. And I’m not sure how long is going to last they say it’s a year but you never know ,” McCrary said.

