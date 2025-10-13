Decatur School Board to discuss elementary school consolidation

DECATUR, Ga. — On Tuesday, Decatur School Board will discuss elementary school consolidation due to declining enrollment.

The agenda for Oct. 14 shows board members will be shown a comprehensive update on school closure processes and school redistricting as part of the city’s All In Strategic Plan.

According to agenda documents, board members will go over plans of action, proposed timelines for community engagement and a legal overview of what must be done to begin and carry out the consolidation process.

The process will continue later in the week, with letters going out to school district families about which school the Decatur School Board plans to close or consolidate.

Additional meetings will be held for discussion on Oct. 27 and a public hearing on Oct. 29.

In November, board documents indicate that the district will see new zoning maps on Nov. 11, followed by a Nov. 13 public hearing on the new maps.

In December, the board will view a final zoning presentation, as well as approved language to talk about the changes with parents.

