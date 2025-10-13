Roswell High School star quarterback gifts his homecoming crown to team’s top fan

ROSWELL, Ga. — Homecoming is a rite of passage for high school teens.

On Friday night, Roswell quarterback Trey Smith went out of his way to make it an extraordinary night for the team’s No. 1 fan.

As soon as he was announced homecoming king, Smith rushed over to Jake Jeffries, a fellow senior who has Down’s Syndrome, and presented him with his crown.

“It was a surreal moment,” Jake’s father, Scott, told Channel 2 Action News on Monday.

Scott Jeffries says Jake never misses a football game, going back to his freshman year.

He said one game, the coaches invited Jake to lead the team out onto the field. Then, they keep inviting him back. And so a tradition began.

Jake is now a senior and works with the training staff to fill up the water bottles and hand them to the players.

But on Friday, he was more than just a member of the training staff. The whole stadium erupted into cheers when Smith recognized him as the true homecoming king.

