Decatur road closed until Friday for sewer line repairs

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is conducting emergency repairs on a damaged sanitary sewer line near 2382 Hunting Valley Drive in Decatur through Friday.

The sewer line was inadvertently damaged by Atlanta Gas Light contractors, which required immediate repairs.

Although water service remains uninterrupted for residents, the affected section of Hunting Valley Drive is closed to through traffic.

The repair work impacts 5–10 homes in the Druid Hills area, but residents can still access their homes and driveways during the project.

A detour route with clear signage directs drivers to alternate routes.

Work will take place daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Local authorities, including school officials, police, fire, EMS, and 911 dispatch, have been informed and are prepared to manage the road closure.

Residents seeking more information about the repairs can contact John Wancowicz at 410-967-9025 or DeKalb Watershed Dispatch at 770-270-6243.

