Decatur library delays reopening after shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Public Library system delayed the reopening of a location that was the scene of a recent shooting.

Seven days after a shooting inside the Decatur Public Library, the doors that were supposed to open at 9 a.m. Monday remained closed.

Police say after an argument over a cell phone, 44-year-old Medicus Brown shot a man and left him in critical condition.

Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Library leaders say they have added an extra layer of security since the shooting but were waiting for one last piece, which meant the library didn’t open Monday morning.

But librarians helped people like Scott Mitchell through the front door.

“I got Louise Penny’s new book that I’ve been waiting for since Nov. 15, and I brought a book back,” he said.

“I needed to renew a library card,” said Joel Griffey. “I’ve been here for decades, and I’ve never seen anything like this. Everything now is so scary. You never know what can happen.”

The library is expected to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

