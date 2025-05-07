Decatur announces 2026 FIFA World Cup ‘Watchfest’ event

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur has big plans when the FIFA World Cup comes to Atlanta next summer.
On Tuesday, Decatur city and DeKalb County leaders announced “Decatur Watchfest” events to coincide with soccer games at the Mercedes-Benz stadium next year.
Fans will be able to watch the matches at pubs, restaurants, and public spaces.
“The World Cup is the equivalent of five Super Bowls. There will be billions of dollars spent and this is going to require an activation across the metro area,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.
The World Cup happens between June 11 and July 19 next summer.
Atlanta will host eight games at the stadium.
