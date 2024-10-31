Death investigation underway in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation blocked off part of a DeKalb County intersection early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Somerset Parkway and Hillandale Road in front of Somerset condominiums. When they arrived, officers found a person dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video shows DeKalb crime scene investigators collecting what appeared to be evidence. A van from the DeKalb County medical examiner’s office was also at the scene.

The person’s name and cause of death have not been released. Police have reopened the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group