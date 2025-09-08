More than a dozen arrested in ‘dangerous and ruthless’ crime ring, DeKalb authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County have arrested more than a dozen individuals allegedly involved in a major crime ring.

The arrests were part of an operation conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals, which resulted in the recovery of drugs and high-powered weapons.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at the news conference Monday where investigators shows photos of the cocaine and ecstasy they seized.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies and U.S. Marshals executed arrest warrants on Aug. 26 at a residence on Copper Field Circle in Decatur to serve arrest warrants for four individuals wanted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, said an official during the news conference.

During the operation, investigators seized cocaine, ecstasy and multiple illegal weapons.

“The seizure included 15 firearms with 11 of those firearms modified with illegal firearm switches‚" said Chief Deputy Temetris Atkins of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14 suspects, aged 15 to 43, are charged with a variety of crimes, including thefts and violent assaults, and are described by investigators as dangerous and ruthless.

The operation also resulted in the issuance of 68 other warrants.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests may happen.

During the news conference, Seiden asked them if they could touch on the victims, the people they targeted, but that declined to go into detail citing the ongoing investigation.

