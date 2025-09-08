8-year-old killed in crash, driver charged with DUI in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with the driver accused of driving under the influence.

The heartbroken mother describes the tragedy, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The crash occurred as Maryah Johnson’s family was leaving an apartment complex in Dunwoody on Saturday night. Six people were in the car, including four children.

Maryah was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where she died the next morning.

“These tears, they will never stop,” said Latazamisha Nunn, Maryah’s mother.

Dunwoody police have identified the driver as Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela. He is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and hit and run.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

