Crossing guard returns to work less than a year after being hit by car in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. — A crossing guard is all smiles after returning to work less than a year after being hit by a car.

Last September, city of Decatur crossing guard, Jeffery Smith, 69, was helping a student walk across South Chandler Street when he was hit by a car that failed to yield.

Smith suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

On Monday, Decatur police shared a photo of Smith smiling from ear to ear. Officials said Smith is back on duty.

“We are so happy to have him back helping students safely cross,” the department said.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was at the news conference when Decatur police announced they had arrested Alrahman Heath, 38.

Heath was charged with hit and run and failure to yield.

