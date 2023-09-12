Crossing guard hit by car that failed to yield, Decatur police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A crossing guard was hit by a car failing to yield on Monday morning, according to Decatur police.

Police said a City of Decatur crossing guard was helping a student walk across South Candler Street when he was struck by a car that failed to yield.

The driver who struck the crossing guard fled the scene, according to police.

It is unclear what school the student crossing the street was attending.

Agnes Scott College, Beacon Hill Middle School and Oakhurst Cooperative Preschool are all in the area where the guard was struck.

The crossing guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators are actively working the case and following up on leads.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

