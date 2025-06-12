Crews work to repair water main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a broken 10-inch water main that was damaged by contractors working near the intersection of Terry Mill Road and Glenwood Avenue.

Customers in that area may experience low to no water service during the repairs.

Crews will be distributing bottled water to affected residents while the repairs are being completed.

Residents in that area experiencing low to no water pressure can contact the DeKalb County Watershed Management Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.

That is the same intersection where, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a DeKalb County police officer crashed into the back of a dump truck while chasing armed robbery suspects who were driving a stolen car. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries.

