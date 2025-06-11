Officer hurt after colliding with dump truck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An officer is injured after his police car smashed into the back of a dump truck at a construction site in DeKalb County.
The crash happened early Wednesday at the intersection off Glenwood Avenue.
Witnesses at the scene told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that they saw three to four police cars chasing after a drier when one officer lost control.
Police have not confirmed if there was a chase before the crash.
The officer was hurt and taken to the hospital.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police for more information.
