Christmas tree sparks apartment fire, neighbors say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County fire crews are at the scene of an apartment fire.
The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Channel 2 Action News learned the fire at Sonoma Ridge Apartments in the 1000 block of Brook View Avenue.
Just arriving at working apartment fire in DeKalb County. Sonoma Ridge Apts off I-85/Pleasantdale pic.twitter.com/DuXHYrVPWW— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 26, 2018
Neighbors tell Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach a Christmas tree sparked the fire.
Neighbors: Christmas tree caught fire and then caught apartment building on fire in DeKalb County. LIVE report at 6am pic.twitter.com/raZbRtH6UX— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 26, 2018
