Cooling centers announced in DeKalb amid heat wave

DeKalb County will open cooling centers from July 28 to July 31, 2025, in response to extreme heat forecasts.

The National Weather Service has predicted heat indices exceeding 100 degrees, prompting the county to provide relief at various recreation centers and libraries.

Cooling centers will be set up in rooms within available recreation centers, where water fountains will be accessible to the public.

Recreation center pools will offer free admission from 2 p.m. until closing during this period.

Transportation assistance to the cooling centers is available by calling (404) 817-3502.

A list of available cooling centers includes:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

DeKalb-Atlanta Human Services Complex – 30 Warren Street, Atlanta

All DeKalb County libraries will serve as cooling centers during their regular operational hours.

For more information on county resources available during the extreme heat, visit the county’s resource page.

