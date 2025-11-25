Community organizing fundraiser for DeKalb woman who was shot 10 times by boyfriend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Joshua Woodruff, accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend Shamay Pitt ten times, will remain in jail after his attorney withdrew a motion to reduce his bond.

Pitt, a 23-year-old mother, survived the shooting and is now recovering at home from her injuries.

The community in Southeast Atlanta is rallying to support her, with plans for a fundraiser on December 2nd at East Atlanta Village to aid her rehabilitation.

“We’re bringing everybody together to support Shay,” said Kasie Scott, a family friend.

On Monday, Pitt recounted the terrifying moment when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her.

“He steps back, he steps forward, and he starts shooting me. My ears are ringing, but I come to the realization that he is shooting at me,” Pitt said.

Police reported that after the shooting, Woodruff kidnapped Pitt and drove her around for hours before abandoning her at a Douglas County hospital.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Scott expressed disbelief at Pitt’s survival.

“There has to be a reason that she is with us. I mean, 10 times is just mindboggling that anyone would survive that, and the amount of time she was kidnapped in that car. So, we’re just doing everything we can,” Scott said.

The fundraiser to help raise money for Pitt’s recovery is Dec. 2.

