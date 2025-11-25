Threat of severe weather, heavy rain Tuesday evening

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking strong and severe storms this evening.

If we have any tornado warnings, Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking those live on Channel 2.

There is a medium risk of damaging winds, along with a low risk of brief, spin-up tornado along with the heavy rain Tuesday evening.

Rain and storms will move through north Georgia, but the strongest storms will start to push to the south and east of Atlanta by around 11 p.m.

It’s all ahead of a cold front that’s going to push the storms out overnight. By Wednesday morning as we are waking up, the storm threat will finally be over.

We will have some morning clouds and then a clearing sky in the afternoon. It will be breezy and cool, with temperatures in the 60s.

