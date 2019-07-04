Community doesn't let theft of flags spoil their Fourth of July traditions

DRUID HILLS, Ga. - One neighborhood is not letting some unpatriotic thieves spoil their Fourth of July plans.
Last week, someone stole around 500 tiny flags that lined the streets of Druid Hills along the route to their Fourth of July parade.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was in Druid Hills Thursday as the community carried on with their Independence Day traditions -- despite the loss of the flags.
We're talking to neighbors who weren't going to let the theft ruin their holiday, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
