Chance for storms with heavy rain, wind and lightning this afternoon

ATLANTA - Make sure you pack an umbrella this Fourth of July.
Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls says some storms are likely to develop in the metro Atlanta area this afternoon.
There is a 40% chance of storms Thursday with heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind.
Walls says that while isolated showers can't be ruled out this evening, most storms will be cleared out by 9 a.m. in time for fireworks.
Temperatures will run in the low to mid-90s.
Friday and Saturday, there will be 60% chance of storms.
We're pinpointing the chances -- and the timing -- for storms in your area on the 4th of July, thoughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}