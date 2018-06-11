0 Club owner, attorney says rolled-back alcohol ordinance racially motivated

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Nightclub owners in Chamblee say a new city ordinance is threatening to put them out of business.

The attorney for one of those nightclubs told Channel 2’s Carl Willis he feels the ordinance is racially motivated.

Saturday nights at Mansion Elan are filled to the brim with people. Bar general manager Gilbert Smith said that was the case as well on Sunday nights, until a new city ordinance went into place.

Now, the dance floor is empty and the doors are shut.

The new ordinance rolls back the hours that nightclubs can pour alcohol.

"We're doing nothing but partying and having a good time, police controlled atmosphere, let us have it," Smith said.

Smith told Willis that the club would not even open for business Sunday nights, losing out on about $65,000, which is more than half of its weekly revenue.

He said if the ordinance remains, Chamblee will also lose money.

"I'm thinking they'll lose the better part of $1.5 million in taxes, city and state taxes," Smith said.

Attorney Leron Rogers said the club just paid a hefty amount for a Sunday liquor license.

"In the middle of the ballgame they changed the rules," Rogers said.

He also believes the change is racially motivated considering the businesses that it impacts.

"The majority of nightclubs in Chamblee are black-owned or Hispanic-owned," Rogers said.

"It looks like they're trying to run all black businesses, nightlife establishments, out of business," Smith said.

Rogers told Willis their next move will be in court.

The city of Chamblee told Willis they would not comment on pending litigation.

"We filed a federal lawsuit so that we can fight back. We need a court to step in and say this is unconstitutional," Rogers said.

"I want them to take a close look at the hundreds of people they're putting out of jobs," Smith said.

The ordinance rolls back serving times by an hour Monday-Saturday, and by three hours on Sunday.

The federal hearing is set for Wednesday.

