Clarkston landscaper shot when ‘toy gun’ tossed in trash bag

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A landscaper is recovering after mistakenly thinking a gun was not the real thing, Clarkston police said.

On Sunday, just before noon, Clarkston officers were called to an accidental shooting in the 1300 block of Brockett Road.

According to police, two landscapers were cutting grass when one of them saw what he thought was a toy gun lying in the grass.

CPD said when the gun was picked up and placed into a trash bag, the gun went off, hitting one of the workers in the forearm.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Neither landscapers’ identities were released.

Clarkston police said no charges have been filed as of Monday, and the gun wasn’t reported stolen.

