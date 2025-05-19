Gwinnett County police investigating homicide in Stone Mountain

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning.
According to police, the incident happened on Salem Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
Details about the circumstances are still being gathered, police said, and are not yet available.
We have a reporter on the way to bring you the latest details, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
