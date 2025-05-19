Joe Biden thanks supporters with new photo after prostate cancer diagnosis announcement

Former President Joe Biden has thanked his supporters for their thoughts after his office announced that he has prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

Biden posted a photo of himself and his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, to social media, with a caption that read “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are the strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Biden, 82, had told doctors that he had urinary symptoms. Doctors then found a nodule on his prostate. The cancer diagnosis came on Friday with doctors saying it had spread to his bones, The Associated Press reported.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” Biden’s office said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Doctors did not say where or how extensive the cancer spread.

The cancer has a Gleason score of 9, ABC News reported. The highest score is 10, Dr. Randall Lee, of Fox Chase Cancer Center, told Fox News.

Metastatic prostate cancer is more difficult to treat than localized cancer, because medications cannot always reach all of the tumors, the AP reported. The survival rate is four to five years, doctors said.

“It’s very treatable, but not curable,” Dr. Matthew Smith, of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center, said. “Most men in this situation would be treated with drugs and would not be advised to have either surgery or radiation therapy.”

Lee also told Fox News that it can be treated but it is not curable.

It is not clear what treatment Biden will undergo or where the treatments will be conducted, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social, which read, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former President Barack Obama posted on X, writing, “Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 18, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also posted on X, writing, “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.”

Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and… pic.twitter.com/gG5nB0GMPp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 18, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group