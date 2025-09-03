City of Decatur awards downtown businesses an additional $200K in grants

DECATUR, Ga. — The Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced new funding for three grant programs, distributing $116,000 to support local businesses.

The funding is allocated across three programs: the Commercial Facade Improvement Grant (CFIG) received $100,000, the Commercial Buildout Improvement Grant (CBIG) received $75,000, and the Marketing and Digital Connectivity Grant (MDCG) received $25,000. These grants aim to enhance storefronts, improve building interiors, and boost digital marketing efforts for businesses in downtown Decatur.

“The success of this program over the last two years has proven that demand remains high and our local business owners are committed to continuous improvement,” said Conor McNally, DDA chair. “Given the World Cup is rapidly approaching and we are preparing to host Decatur WatchFest26 next summer, there is an increased sense of urgency for local businesses to put their best foot forward, so we are proud to support them.”

The majority of the new funding is for the CFIG program, which supports projects focused on enhancing and beautifying storefronts and awnings. The CBIG aims to reinforce the interior of commercial buildings in downtown Decatur, especially retail shops, restaurants, bakeries, and breweries, by repairing walls, constructing new internal spaces, or making HVAC repairs and upgrades. The MDCG helps restaurant and small business owners upgrade their online presence through the design and production of marketing materials and content for digital platforms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Decatur WatchFest26 will feature 34 days of free, outdoor screenings of World Cup matches at the newly renovated Decatur Square, including the eight matches set to take place in Atlanta. This event will include live music both before and after the games, with downtown Decatur’s local restaurants, pubs, and breweries playing a critical role.

Applications for the small business grants are accepted semiannually, with the latest window set to open on September 1 and close on September 19. Grants will cover up to 75% of the eligible costs of any approved project, with the business owner covering a minimum of 25%. The CFIG and CBIG will allow for minimum contributions from the DDA of $2,500 and a maximum of $10,000, while the MDCG will have a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $2,500 for approved projects. Microgrants up to $1,000 are also available for the CFIG grants, covering small expenses such as broken doors, windows, or graffiti removal.

Once the application window is closed, the DDA oversight committee will review all submissions, with applicants being notified of their status following the Development Authority’s final review and approval. Once approved, CFIG and CBIG projects must begin within six months and be completed within 18 months, consistent with the City of Decatur’s permitting process. MDCG grants must begin within six months and be completed within 12 months.

With the renewed funding, Decatur’s local businesses are poised to be ready for the upcoming Decatur WatchFest26.

For more information on the grant programs and how to apply, please visit https://decaturdda.com/grants.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group