Child injured after fire sweeps through DeKalb County apartment complex

ATLANTA - A child was hurt when flames swept through a DeKalb County apartment building.
When a Channel 2 Action News photographer got to the scene in Stone Mountain overnight, we saw several firefighters and fire trucks outside the two-story building on Rankin Street.
Most of the damage was inside about 5 of the units.
Fire officials said when someone called 911 Sunday night, they reported that people were trapped in these apartments. But when firefighters arrived, those people had already made it out.
We're learning about the child's injuries, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}