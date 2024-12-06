Check your Powerball tickets. Someone in metro Atlanta is now $50,000 richer

ATLANTA — A lucky local Powerball player is $50,000 richer following Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store along Flakes Mill Road in Decatur.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 01-23-25-28-61 with a Powerball number of 13.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $260 million.

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

You can watch the LIVE Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. right before WSB Tonight on Channel 2.

