Chamblee police searching for missing 2-year-old non-verbal boy with autism

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy.

Angel Austin was last seen Wednesday evening at the 10 Perimeter Park Apartments in Chamblee.

Family members told police that he left the apartment.

Angel has autism and is non-verbal.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with no pants and with his hair in pigtails.

If you have information about his location, please call Chamblee police at 770-986-5005.

