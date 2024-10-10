Chamblee police searching for missing 2-year-old non-verbal boy with autism

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy.
Angel Austin was last seen Wednesday evening at the 10 Perimeter Park Apartments in Chamblee.
Family members told police that he left the apartment.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Angel has autism and is non-verbal.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with no pants and with his hair in pigtails.
If you have information about his location, please call Chamblee police at 770-986-5005.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Love Island USA’ star accused of threatening to kill Cobb officer at the Battery
- Man injured in shooting near Dollar General store, Atlanta fire station
- Counterfeit bust: Investigators seized fake goods at DeKalb County shopping plaza
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group