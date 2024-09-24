Car crashes into house in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — Firefighters have responded to a Tucker address where a car has crashed into a house.
The home is located on Velma Burns Court.
According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, one person was hurt in the crash.
At this time it isn’t clear whether the injured person was in the car or in the house.
There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.
©2024 Cox Media Group