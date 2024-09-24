Car crashes into house in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — Firefighters have responded to a Tucker address where a car has crashed into a house.

The home is located on Velma Burns Court.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, one person was hurt in the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At this time it isn’t clear whether the injured person was in the car or in the house.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

NewsChopper 2 is over the home and will bring you the latest from the scene on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man said he was ‘devastated’ after hitting cement prongs along I-285 causing $2,000 in damage

©2024 Cox Media Group