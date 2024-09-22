Cancer survivors and caregivers attend Hope Lodge reunion, Relay For Life of Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 26th annual reunion party for Hope Lodge was held Saturday in DeKalb County.

The Hope Lodge is a home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers.

The lodge is provided by the American Cancer Society.

Saturday’s event was combined with another American Cancer Society program, Relay For Life.

“It’s good to have that family environment. They come back and remember what the Hope Lodge has meant to them over the year,” Danny Sheltz, senior manager of the Hope Lodge said.

Over the past 26 years, Hope Lodge has served over 15,000 patients and caregivers, giving away almost 600,000 nights of free lodging.

