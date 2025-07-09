Burglars hit businesses along Main Street in Tucker again

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several businesses in Tucker have been repeatedly targeted by burglars. The latest string of break-ins happened this week.

Business owners told Channel 2’s Cory James that they are fed up and feeling defeated about it all. They are hoping with city street cameras and their own surveillance cameras that police will find the people responsible.

“There’s a hole in the door.”

Those are the words Ford’s BBQ owner Justin Bradford says his employee texted him after arriving to work and seeing his restaurant had been burglarized.

He didn’t want to share the surveillance video to protect the investigation, but gave Channel 2 photos of the break-in and described what happened.

“In the video, you see the window break. They come in, one person hands a tool, probably what they broke the window with, come inside looked around for maybe 20 seconds and then go back out,” Bradford said.

DeKalb County Police believe the suspects targeted three other businesses on Main Street early Tuesday.

Village Burger, Yes Eventz and Nicky’s Undefeated were all hit. The owner of Nicky’s Undefeated declined to go on camera, but you might remember in January when we showed you video of a previous break-in.

Ben Wong knows the feeling well. He told James that his nail salon has been hit multiple times. Since several others have been targeted since the start of the year, Wong says he is always on edge.

“We always think our store will be the next place in line,” he said.

The business owners say they don’t understand why this keeps happening and that most of them are either cashless or don’t keep cash inside when they are closed.

While there are many surveillance cameras on the street, neighbors are hoping something will change to stop the burglaries.

“I do normally see police but it’s sad for these businesses. We want Tucker to flourish,” Madison Demetry said.

DeKalb County police say they are investigating and asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

