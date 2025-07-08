Bridge with iconic view of Atlanta to undergo safety improvements

ATLANTA — City leaders broke ground on a project Tuesday to make the Jackson Street Bridge safer and more accessible for cars, bikers and pedestrians.

“This is considered a huge connecting location. People bypass this location. They drive through this location. They walk through this location all the time,” said Liliana Bakhtiari, city council member for District 5.

The bridge is in District 5, a district that Bakhtiari says is the second-highest in the country for pedestrian fatalities.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson said the $700,000 in improvements are vitally important, including expanding the pedestrian zone beyond the sidewalk and creating a new protected bike lane linking the Freedom Parkway Trail to the Baker Highland Trail.

Officials said they want to make it safe for people want to come take pictures of the iconic view.

Planners say they hope to have this work done before the World Cup arrives next year.

