Brookhaven police share examples of unsafe e-bike youth activity in city limits

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is warning parents to pay more attention to how their children are using electric bikes in the city limits.

According to the department, there are young people in the city using e-bikes in dangerous ways on public roads and in city parks.

In a video shared by Brookhaven police, multiple examples of safety violations by youths on e-bikes were highlighted.

That’s why the department chose to urge parents to pay more attention and remind their kids that rules of the road apply to e-bikes, not just cars or motorcycles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Part of the rules change depending on the type of e-bike someone is using.

Here are the three classes of e-bikes:

Class 1: Pedal assist only, up to 20 mph

Class 2: Throttle or pedal assist, up to 20 mph

Class 3: Pedal assist only, up to 28 mph (helmet required; must be 15+ to operate)

Some of those rules for riding an e-bike include:

Wearing helmets for all riders under 16 and all riders using a Class 3 e-bike

Obey all traffic laws

No stunts, racing or hands-free rides on public streets

A full set of rules for e-bikes in Brookhaven can be found here, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group