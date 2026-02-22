Wind advisory in effect across metro Atlanta area through evening

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking gusty winds across the metro Atlanta area this Sunday.

Deon said a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. with gusts up to 40 mph.

In addition to the gusty wind, Sunday will be sunny and chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to hit lows in the 20s and Monday morning will feel even colder like teens and single digits.

During the day, Deon said Monday will have highs in the lower 40s with sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to warm up through the week with highs returning to the lower to mid 60s on Wednesday.

