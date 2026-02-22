Gainesville Housing Authority working on developing new master-planned community

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Housing Authority plans to add 65 units for seniors and 64 units for multi-family housing at a planned development near the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

As proposed, the development would be located at the intersections of Myrtle Street at Osborne Street and Myrtle Street at Wall Street.

The senior apartments would be reserved for residents 55 or older and the overall development would be a master-planned community, built through a combination of public and private funding.

The Housing Authority’s proposal to members of the Gainesville City Council is expected to rely heavily on the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) made available through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The planned location for the development is currently empty, according to documents submitted to the city council.

If approved, the project would add 129 residential units to Gainesville in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The development would consist of two three or four story apartment buildings, as well as a fully fenced or gated community with single access driveway and 161 parking spots for residents and visitors.

The community would also feature a leasing office, community center, wellness center, on-site laundry and an outdoor greenspace, as well as a covered porch section for community gatherings.

Documents provided to the city council showed that most of the property for the planned development is currently owned by Northeast Georgia Health System.

