UGA School of Medicine opens recruitment applications for 1st year of program

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia School of Medicine is officially opening for business.

Applications are now open for recruitment of the university’s first class of medical school students.

According to the university, the new program was officially given preliminary accreditation on Feb. 13.

Now, prospective students will be able to apply for a slot in the Athens-based medical program.

“We are seeking students who are ready to help set the standard for the type of physicians we will strive to produce at the School of Medicine — collaborative, compassionate and committed to improving health across Georgia,” Founding Dean Shelley Nuss said in a statement.

The UGA School of Medicine hosted a virtual recruitment event on Feb. 20 and is expected to host an in-person session on Feb. 27.

The university also said it will represent the new program at health fairs across Georgia, including a UGA Health Professions Fair on Feb. 26.

UGA said primary applications are due on March 6 and secondary applications are due on March 13.

The university will hold rolling interviews until final decisions are made in April.

In total, UGA said they are expecting to enroll 60 students to start classes in the fall.

